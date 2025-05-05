President Trump's Hollywood ambassador Jon Voight rolls out proposal to 'Make Hollywood Great Again'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jon Voight and President Donald Trump want to "Make Hollywood Great Again."

Voight, along with special advisor Steven Paul, submitted a "comprehensive plan" to the president to save the film and television industry.

The "Ray Donovan" actor, 86, was named in January as a special ambassador by Trump for the purpose of "bringing Hollywood" back.

Voight and Paul met with "dozens of leading film and television organizations (guilds, unions, studios and streamers) about what changes need to be made to increase domestic film production," according to a statement.

The meeting was conducted in person with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and included SP Media Group/Atlas Comics President Scott Karol.

"The proposal includes federal tax incentives, significant changes to several tax codes, the establishment of co-production treaties with foreign countries, and infrastructure subsidies for theater owners, film and television production companies, and post-production companies," the statement said. "The proposal also includes a focus on job training, and tariffs in certain limited circumstances."

"The President loves the entertainment business and this country, and he will help us make Hollywood great again," Voight said.

"The American film industry, and Hollywood, is a beacon for teaching the American Dream to the world and is an engine for job growth and career opportunity," said Paul. "It’s essential that we preserve America’s leadership in film and television production."

He added, "We look forward to working with the administration, the unions, studios, and streamers to help form a plan to keep our industry healthy and bring more productions back to America.

"By creating the right environment through smart incentives, updated policies, and much-needed support, we can ensure that American production companies thrive, more jobs stay here at home, and Hollywood once again leads the world in creativity and innovation."

"We’ve spent months meeting with top leaders across the film and television industry, and there is broad agreement that runaway production has become a serious issue that needs to be addressed now," Karol said.

"This plan is about leveling the playing field so that producing right here in America is not only a competitive option, but the first choice."

The White House and its relevant policy advisors are in the process of reviewing the proposal.

Trump announced in January that Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone would work closely with his administration as special envoys.

"It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!"

He added, "These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!"

In a Truth Social post shared Sunday, Trump said he would begin implementing a Hollywood-related tariff to support filmmaking in the states.

"Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States," Trump claimed. "Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated."

The Republican said his plans to institute a tariff are in the works, and he authorized the Department of Commerce and the United States Trade Representative "to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands."