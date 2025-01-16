Trump names Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson and Jon Voight as special ambassadors to 'very troubled' Hollywood

President-elect Donald Trump announced three special envoys with the purpose to promote business in Hollywood.

"It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Thursday.

"They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!

He added, "These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!"

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.