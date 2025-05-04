Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Politics

Trump announces 100% tariff on all foreign-produced movies: 'WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!'

Trump said that Hollywood 'is DYING a very fast death'

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
President Donald Trump decried the state of the motion picture industry in a social media post on Sunday while announcing plans to implement a Hollywood-related tariff.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump wrote that the "Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death."

"Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States," Trump claimed. "Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated."

The president said that the situation was a "concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat."

Hollywood sign with Trump inset

President Donald Trump criticized the current condition of the film industry in a social media post on Sunday. (Getty Images)

"It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!" Trump wrote.

The Republican said that his plans to institute a tariff are in the works, and he authorized the Department of Commerce and the United States Trade Representative "to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands."

Donald Trump pointing

President Donald Trump delivers remarks at his Michigan rally commemorating the first 100 days of his second term. (Getty Images)

"WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!" Trump concluded.

The comments come after several of Trump's tariff plans have been paused in recent months due to market turmoil and backlash. On Sunday, Trump said that he would not drop tariffs on China to get Beijing to come to the negotiating table.

Trump returns to the White House

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, April 13, 2025.  (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

"At some point, I'm going to lower them, because otherwise you could never do business with them," Trump told NBC's Kristen Welker. "And they want to do business very much like their economy is really doing badly. Their economy is collapsing." 

Fox News Digital's Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

