President Donald Trump slams Daily Telegraph over Melania Trump story

President Donald Trump slammed Britain's Daily Telegraph on Sunday after the newspaper apologized for publishing an unflattering article about first lady Melania Trump.

DAILY TELEGRAPH ISSUES APOLOGY OVER MELANIA TRUMP STORY

The paper issued the apology Saturday for an article titled "The mystery of Melania," stating it paid "substantial damages" to the first lady, including her legal costs. The newspaper did not disclose the size of the settlement with Trump, though the publication admitted that the story "contained a number of false statements."

President Trump wasn't entirely satisfied with the outcome, replying to a tweet from Brit Hume, who wrote, "One wonders how so many falsehoods could be crammed into a single article. Proof, if any were needed, that bias makes journalists reckless."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump commented, "Thank you to Brit. This is a very big deal in Europe. Fake News is the Enemy of the People!"

MELANIA TRUMP TELLS FOX NEWS SHE DOES WHAT'S 'RIGHT,' DESPITE MEDIA CRITICISM

The Telegraph claims that the story falsely reported the reasons Melania left an architecture program as well as falsely reporting that her career as a model was unsuccessful before she met Donald Trump.

"Mrs. Trump was not struggling in her modeling career before she met Mr. Trump, and she did not advance in her career due to the assistance of Mr. Trump," the apology read.

The paper also apologized for factual errors including the year in which Trump met her husband and reporting that the first lady cried on election night and a retracted a statement that Melania's family moved to New York in 2005 to live in Trump-owned properties.

MELANIA TRUMP HATERS ATTACKED FIRST LADY THROUGHOUT 2018, FROM MOCKING ACCENT TO SLAMMING CHRISTMAS DECOR

"We apologize unreservedly to The First Lady and her family for any embarrassment caused by our publication of these allegations," the apology concluded.

In 2017, the Daily Mail apologized for an article it published ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Mrs. Trump received damages and a written apology from the newspaper after bringing a libel action against the publication. The Wall Street Journal reported that the Daily Mail paid Trump $2.9 million to settle the lawsuits.

Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.