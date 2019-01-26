Daily Telegraph newspaper issues apology for Melania Trump story

Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper has issued an apology after publishing an article about first lady Melania Trump, saying it “contained a number of false statements.”

The paper issued the apology Saturday, stating it paid “substantial damages” to the first lady, including her legal costs. The newspaper did not disclose the size of the settlement with Trump.

The Telegraph apologized for a cover story published on Saturday, Jan. 19, titled “The mystery of Melania.”

The paper said it falsely characterized Trump’s father personality, falsely reported the reasons she left an architecture program, and falsely reported her career as a model was unsuccessful before she met Donald Trump.

“Mrs. Trump was not struggling in her modeling career before she met Mr. Trump, and she did not advance in her career due to the assistance of Mr. Trump,” the statement read.

The paper also apologized for factual errors including the year in which Trump met her husband and reporting that the first lady cried on election night.

The Telegraph also retracted a statement that Mrs. Trump’s father, mother and sister had relocated to New York in 2005 to live in buildings owned by Trump.

“We apologize unreservedly to The First Lady and her family for any embarrassment caused by our publication of these allegations,” the apology concluded.

In 2017, the Daily Mail apologized for an article it published ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Mrs. Trump received damages and a written apology from the newspaper after bringing a libel action against the publication. The Wall Street Journal reported that the Daily Mail paid Trump $2.9 million to settle the lawsuits.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.