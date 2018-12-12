Melania Trump tells Fox News she does what's 'right,' despite media criticism

First lady Melania Trump on Wednesday explained that she does what she believes to be the “right” thing, despite any potential disapproval that may come her way.

Trump’s remarks came during an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity while the pair were aboard the USS George H.W. Bush.

Hannity asked the first lady to explain why she often uses the phrase, “stay true to myself,” and what it means.

“I do what I think is right. I know I will get the criticism – from the public or from the media – but I will do what is right and what I feel is right for the country and for the people,” Trump replied. “That’s why I say I want to stay true to myself and listen to myself and what to do and what is right, what is wrong and live a meaningful life every day.”

The first lady also discussed the difficulties she encountered while in the White House.

She called out “the opportunists,” specifying comedians, journalists and others who she said were “using my name or my family name to advance themselves.”

“Does it hurt?” Hannity asked.

“It doesn’t hurt. The problem is they’re writing history and it’s not correct,” she said.