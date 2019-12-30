Pregnant Teddi Mellencamp shares top four names for baby girl, asks fans to decide: ‘We are a house divided’

Teddi Mellencamp is at an impasse.

The pregnant “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal she and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, have narrowed down their list of suitable names for their baby girl to four: Presley, Shay, Selena or Dove.

“We are a house divided. 💕👶,” the soon-to-be mother of three, captioned the snap of herself in extra-comfy workout attire while showcasing her baby bump.

Mellencamp, 38, who also shares son Cruz, 5, and daughter Slate, 7, with Arroyave, announced in September that she and her security company CEO husband were expecting their third child. She was 14 weeks underway in her pregnancy.

Shortly after, she announced the gender of their baby to be a girl in a family reveal shared to Instagram.

“It’s a girl! Of course, we would have been equally excited either way, as @tedwinator, the kids and I are just blessed to have a healthy baby no matter the gender,” she wrote at the time. “Although I did promise Cruz he could help name her so not sure she’ll be too thrilled being called ”Catboy” Arroyave. 😜.”

The “Teddi Tea Pod” podcast host opened up about her pregnancy in October and explained that the couple’s current baby wasn’t planned in any way, despite the litany of methods used in conceiving their first two children, which included intrauterine insemination to welcome Slate and harrowing through numerous rounds of in vitro fertilization and subsequent miscarriages before bringing their son Cruz into the world.

The daughter of John Mellencamp said she empathizes with other women who have experienced infertility challenges, calling the overall conversation “dear to my heart.”

“Once I started opening up and telling people I [struggled], [I heard], ‘Me too, me too.’ … We don’t talk about things until somebody else is going through them,” said Mellencamp. “And I think it’s so important to know you’re not alone,” she added, per People.

Last year, Mellencamp told a fan in an Instagram response that she didn’t feel additional children were in the cards for her and Arroyave, though she “would love to more than anything.”

“Most likely no though,” she continued in her response. “I had multiple miscarriages before Cruz and the IVF process was very hard for me and I am not sure I can go through it again.”