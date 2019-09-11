Reality TV star Teddi Mellencamp pregnant with third child

Teddi Mellencamp and husband Edwin Arroyave are over the moon.

The couple announced on Wednesday they are expecting their third child together. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, 38, revealed that she is 14 weeks into her second trimester.

"Life is full of miracles," she captioned her bare baby bump pic on social media.

“My husband said, ‘I don’t want to see you going through IVF again — that was brutal,’” Mellencamp, 38, told Us Weekly. “It was so many rounds, but this time we really weren’t doing anything! I was on vacation! Just having fun with my family! I didn’t even know I was because I didn’t have a regular cycle.”

Mellencamp and Arroyave are already parents to a daughter, Slate, 6, and son Cruz, 5, and Arroyave has a 10-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

The "accountability coach" added that her kids are "so excited" to add another sibling.

“They’ve been talking about it for a long time and actually it’s been my son who’s been like, ‘Mom, we need to have another baby,’ and I never wanted to get his hopes up,” Mellencamp explained. “So when we told him, he was through the roof. So excited.”

Mellencamp chose to share the news now because she's beginning to show and felt that she's at a safer point in her pregnancy.

She previously told Us Weekly that having multiple miscarriages in the past put her into a "dark" place.

“I have to share who I am because I hope that somebody else will feel a bigger relief because of it and that you’re not alone,” she said at the time. “I feel like when I was struggling… I got really deep and dark inside of myself, and I wasn’t very vulnerable with the people around me. I think I struggled more because of it.”

“That’s why I tried talking about it because, had I known how common it was for women to have miscarriages, maybe I wouldn’t have gone so deep, dark into my shell,” Mellencamp added. “Had I been more open with people, maybe I would have heard more experiences and stories.”