Pregnant Carrie Underwood says she's wearing husband Mike Fisher's clothes: 'My clothes don't fit'

Carrie Underwood can't seem to find clothes in her closet that fit her.

The "Cry Pretty" singer — who is expecting her second baby with husband Mike Fisher — took to Twitter on Wednesday to share her dilemma with her fans, revealing that she ultimately had to turn to Fisher for help.

"Officially wearing Mike’s clothes in public now, so... #pregnant #MyClothesDontFit #sorrybabe," Underwood, 35, wrote, apologizing to her hubby.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD ON HAVING ANOTHER BABY BOY: 'IT WAS JUST GREAT NEWS'

Earlier this month, the country superstar, who is already mom to 3-year-old son Isaiah, gushed about the couple's impending bundle of joy.

"We were just so excited. It took us a while to get here, and we were just feeling so blessed," Underwood said backstage at the CMA Awards while holding back tears, according to Taste of Country.

"And then to find out Isaiah is going to have a baby brother, it was just great news," she added.

Back in August, Underwood announced the exciting news.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD, MIKE FISHER EXPECTING BABY NO. 2

"Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond!" she wrote on Instagram at the time.

"This has just been a dream come true, with album and with baby news and all that stuff. We're just so excited, and just so glad that you guys can share in this with us."