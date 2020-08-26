Power Trip lead singer Riley Gale dead at 34

Riley Gale, the lead singer of the metal band Power Trip, has died. He was 34 years old.

The musician's band confirmed the news via Twitter on Tuesday.

"It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night," the statement said. "Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends."

The statement described how Power Trip's fans "meant so much" to Gale and asked them to continue to share memories of him "no matter how small."

The band asked for donations to Dallas Hope Charities in lieu of flowers and that funeral and visitation arrangements are "pending." No cause of death was provided.

Power Trip was formed in Dallas back in 2008, and the four other members are Blake Ibanez, Chris Ulsh, Nick Stewart, and Chris Whetzel.

Rapper Ice-T, who just collaborated on a song with Gale called "Point the Finger," reacted to the tragic news on social media. "I just got the news.. He was only 35.. I’m devastated.. Still don’t know how... I’m speechless. So Fd up.. smh," he said.

The punk band Code Orange also paid tribute online.

"Rest In Peace Riley. you made a huge dent in heavy music history that will last forever. our deepest condolences to his friends, family and the guys in @powertriptx."

Rock band Citizen said Gale's death is a "devastating loss for so so many."

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg tweeted, “I only had the good fortune of meeting him once, but he had a way of making you feel like you’d known him forever, instantly. Such a profound loss.”