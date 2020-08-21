Rapper Ice-T jokes Trump has ‘more friends in jail than me’ after Steve Bannon's arrest

Ice-T joined social media's "piling on" of snarky remarks following the arrest of Donald Trump’s former adviser, Steve Bannon, who faces fraud charges in connection with an online fundraising campaign that allegedly bilked donors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“Another one…. Dude has more friends in Jail than ME!” the “Colors” emcee wrote in response to a Billy Baldwin tweet about Bannon.

Bannon, 66, was aboard a $28 million yacht owned by a Chinese billionaire when he was arrested on fraud charges Thursday morning in the Long Island Sound near Westbrook, Conn., according to reports.

Bannon then pleaded not guilty in federal court in Manhattan after being indicted with three others who are accused defrauding donors to the online fundraising campaign known as "We Build the Wall" that raised $25 million.

He was released on a $5 million bond and took to the airwaves to promote his innocence, calling his arrest a "political hit job."

"Everybody knows I love a fight," Bannon said. "You know, I was called 'Honey Badger' for many years. You know a honey badger doesn't give. So you know I'm in this for the long haul. I'm in this for the fight."

The ex-Trump campaign architect joined a list of former Trump associates -- connected to the president either through his businesses or campaign -- to be charged with crimes. Many of the charges stem from the Robert Mueller investigation into Russian election meddling in 2016.

Others on the list include Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, Rick Gates, Michael Cohen and George Papadopoulos.

Fox News’ Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.