Post Malone’s jet's emergency landing blamed on blown tires, safety violations: report

Blown tires and multiple safety violations committed by the flight crew of Post Malone’s private jet forced the aircraft into an emergency landing in New York last August, according to an FAA incident report revealed Tuesday.

The incident report, obtained by TMZ, revealed more details of that day’s chaotic London-bound flight. Shortly after takeoff, the pilots had to re-land the plane because the doors weren’t closed properly, according to the FAA.

When the plane took off a second time, two tires exploded, the report said. The pilots circled around New York City to burn 3,700 gallons of fuel before landing a second time.

The FAA said the tires had exploded because the weight exceeded the plane’s limit. The agency said the flight crew also violated safety regulations by waiting only 20 to 30 minutes before taking off again.

To make matters even worse, the plane was 50-hours overdue for a maintenance check, the report said.