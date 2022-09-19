Expand / Collapse search
Post Malone apologizes to St. Louis fans after on-stage accident

Pop-star Post Malone injured after falling through hole in St. Louis stage while performing

Associated Press
Post Malone apologized to his St. Louis fans Sunday for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set the night before at the Enterprise Center.

In the middle of a song Saturday, Malone fell into a hole on stage that moments before was opened to lower an instrument into.

In a video message posted on Twitter on Sunday, he said the fall, "Got me pretty good." He said he’d just gotten back from the hospital, where he was prescribed pain medication.

Post Malone, who recently fell into a hole on stage while preforming in St. Louis on Sept. 17, 2022, preforming in Rio de Janeiro on Sept. 4 2022.

Post Malone, who recently fell into a hole on stage while preforming in St. Louis on Sept. 17, 2022, preforming in Rio de Janeiro on Sept. 4 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado, File)

"I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis," Malone said. "Next time I’m around this way we’re going to do a two-hour show for you, so we can make up for the couple missed songs."

There should be no implications for the rest of the tour, which continues Sunday night in Columbus, Ohio.

