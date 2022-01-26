Expand / Collapse search
Nascar
Published

Dale Earnhardt Jr. lost Post Malone's number and tried to sell vodka to a stranger

NASCAR star was trying to send singer some of his new High Rock Vodka

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been moonlighting as a telemarketer … but not on purpose.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. (left) has been trying to reach Post Malone (right).

Dale Earnhardt Jr. (left) has been trying to reach Post Malone (right). (Jared C. Tilton/Andrew Benge via Getty Images)

The semi-retired racer revealed on Twitter Tuesday that he tried to reach out to rapper Post Malone via text because he wanted to ship him some of his new High Rock Vodka that launched this month, but that the number was no longer in service.

"Sent @PostMalone a text to ship him some @HighRockVodka. Not his number anymore. Now trying to convince total stranger to accept a bottle and that I’m not scamming them. #HighRockMoment," he wrote.

Dale and Amy Earnhardt are the faces of High Rock Vodka.

Dale and Amy Earnhardt are the faces of High Rock Vodka. (High Rock Vodka)

Malone hasn't responded publicly to Earnhardt's message yet, and Earnhardt didn't say if he was was trying to use the number Malone made public in 2020 for fans to message him through or if he had a personal contact.

Earnhardt also hasn't revealed how the impromptu pitch to the stranger worked out.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was voted into the 2021 class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. 

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was voted into the 2021 class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.  (hris Graythen/Getty Images)

The affable Earnhardt was voted NASCAR's most popular driver 15 times during his career and was inducted into the series' Hall of Fame last week.

High Rock Vodka is a seven-times distilled spirit made in partnership with the Sugarlands Distilling Company of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, that was launched on Jan. 18 and retails for $17.99 per bottle.

Malone endorses Bud Light and Jagermeister and sells his own brand of rose wine called Maison No. 9, but he isn't currently connected to a vodka brand.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos