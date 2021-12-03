Porn star Ron Jeremy has new trial date in rape case

Adult film actor Ron Jeremy has a new trial date and a new lawyer in his alleged serial rape case.

The 68-year-old, whose legal name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, will start his trial on May 2 after it was pushed back from February.

Jeremy's defense lawyer, Stuart Goldfarb, confirmed to Rolling Stone that Kate Hardie, a former public defender specializing in sex crimes, has been added to his team.

In August, Jeremy pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles Superior Court to more than 30 counts of sexual assault, which include 12 counts of rape.

ADULT FILM STAR RON JEREMY CHARGED WITH 7 NEW COUNTS OF SEXUAL ASSAULT

The indictment, which was returned Aug. 19 and later unsealed, covers allegations dating from 1996 to 2019 with victims aged 15 to 51. The counts appear to be identical to charges filed against Jeremy last year, which he also denied .

Defense attorney Stuart Goldfarb said in an email that Jeremy’s "position is the same as when the criminal complaint was filed. He is innocent of all the charges."

Jeremy has been held in jail on $6.6 million bail since his arrest in June 2020.

The indictment includes allegations that Jeremy raped a 19-year-old woman during a photo shoot in 1996, raped a 26-year-old woman at a nightclub in 2003, and raped a 17-year-old girl at a home in 2008.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He is also charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in 2004.

Nicknamed "The Hedgehog," Jeremy has been among the best-known and most prolific performers in the porn industry for decades, appearing in hundreds of films since the 1970s. He has also made regular appearances in mainstream films and on reality TV shows.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Along with Harvey Weinstein, he is one of only a few men investigated and charged by a district attorney’s task force formed to take on sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry as the #MeToo era gained momentum in late 2017.

If convicted as charged, Jeremy faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 330 years to life in state prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.