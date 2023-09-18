Police probe Russell Brand sex assault allegations as red flags emerge from comedian's past

Russell Brand's sexual assault allegations have caught the attention of the Metropolitan Police in London after accusers came forward to The Times and a Channel 4 news program Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed to Fox News Digital that the department is aware of the allegations as more women came forward Monday.

"We are aware of reporting by The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches about allegations of sexual offences," a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. "On Sunday, 17 September, the Met received a report of a sexual assault which was alleged to have taken place in Soho in central London in 2003. Officers are in contact with the woman and will be providing her with support."

"We first spoke with The Sunday Times on Saturday, 16 September and have since made further approaches to The Sunday Times and Channel 4 to ensure that anyone who believes they have been the victim of a sexual offence is aware of how to report this to the police," the statement continued. "We continue to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual offence, no matter how long ago it was, to contact us."

Four women have alleged that Brand sexually assaulted them between 2006 and 2013, according to The Sunday Times.

The accusers, who have not been named, include one who says she was sexually assaulted during a relationship with Brand when she was 16. Another woman alleges Brand raped her in Los Angeles in 2012.

Representatives for Brand did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The Times said Monday that more women had contacted the newspaper with allegations against Brand and that they would be "rigorously checked."

Brand's U.K. live stand-up shows have since been postponed. "We don't like doing it – but we know you'll understand," Brand’s Bipolarisation tour promoters shared in a message for the Theatre Royal Windsor, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The comedian had a few remaining shows, including one on Sept. 19.

Brand, 48, has denied the claims, saying in a video statement shared to social media that his relationships were "always consensual."

The actor revealed that he'd received a few inquiries from media outlets with regard to "a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks."

"Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute," he said.

According to Brand, the encounters occurred during a "time of promiscuity" but were "always consensual." He also noted that he "was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I am being transparent about it now as well."

"To see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question: Is there another agenda at play?" he asked.

Despite the denial, Brand was dropped by his agency, Tavistock Wood, as the allegations were made public.

"Russell Brand categorically and vehemently denied the allegation made in 2020, but we now believe we were horribly misled by him," the agency told Fox News Digital. "Tavistock Wood has terminated all professional ties to Brand."

Known for his unbridled and risqué stand-up routines, Brand has also hosted shows on radio and television, wrote memoirs charting his battles with drugs and alcohol, appeared in several Hollywood movies and was briefly married to pop star Katy Perry between 2010 and 2012.

Brand was suspended by the BBC in 2008 for making lewd prank calls to "Fawlty Towers" actor Andrew Sachs and boasted about having sex with Sachs’ granddaughter. He quit his radio show in the wake of the incident, which drew thousands of complaints to the publicly funded broadcaster.

Past incidents involving Brand have resurfaced in the wake of the sexual assault allegations, including an interview in which Katy Perry, who the comedian divorced in 2012, said she knew the "real truth" about the "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" star.

When talking to Vogue about their relationship in 2013, Perry said, "I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day."

The "Firework" singer continued, "I let go, and I was like, 'This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me. So, I have moved on from that."

At the time of the interview, Perry said she hadn't spoken with Brand for quite some time.

"He’s a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him. Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me [on] Dec. 31, 2011."

A representative for Perry did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

An awkward encounter involving Katharine McPhee was also caught on camera when Brand and the singer appeared on an episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in 2013. McPhee joined Brand and Fallon on the show and the comedian jokingly refused to give her his chair.

"She’s welcome to sit here," Brand said before having McPhee plop down on his lap. As she went to stand up, Brand grabbed her by the waist and the "Let Your Heart Sing" musician became visibly uncomfortable.

"Russell, please stop," Fallon said during the interaction.

Brand went on to gush about being attracted to McPhee, saying, "As you know, I’ve announced it, I find Katharine very attractive, and I think when she said ‘exchange numbers’ I thought of things that I’d like to exchange with her."

A representative for McPhee did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.