Katy Perry compares marriage to Russell Brand to 'a tornado'

Katy Perry is looking back on her first marriage.

The "Firework" singer, 35, is engaged to Orlando Bloom and she just welcomed a daughter, Daisy, with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor, but Perry was once one-half of a different celebrity marriage.

In 2010, Perry wed actor Russell Brand and announced their separation just 14 months later. Their divorce was finalized in 2012.

The singer addressed her first marriage to the "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" star during an interview with "60 Minutes Australia" that aired on Sunday.

"I was having great success at 23, 24 and 25 and then I met someone that was interesting and stimulating," she recalled. "It was just like a tornado, it was everything happening at once."

Admitting that she's drawn to obstacles, the singer explained that friction, resistance and challenges have always resonated with her.

The star previously addressed her relationship with Brand, 45, in an interview with Vogue in 2013.

“He’s a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him,” the "American Idol" judge said. “Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011.”

Perry, however, owned up to her own part in the relationship's demise.

"I have to claim my own responsibility in things. I do admit that I was on the road a lot," she said. "Although I invited him time and time again, and I tried to come home as much as I possibly could."

The 13-time Grammy-nominee has an inkling that inflated expectations may have played a part in the divorce.

“At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, I can’t handle the 'equalness,'" Perry said. "He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting."

Perry said she felt a lot of responsibility for her marriage to Brand ending, but she found out the truth of the matter, which she did not share.

"I let go and I was like: This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me," she said. "So I have moved on from that.”