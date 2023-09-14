Katharine McPhee, David Foster grieve death of nanny

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are mourning the loss of their family caretaker more than one month after her death.

McPhee and Foster were on tour overseas when their son's nanny reportedly died in a car crash at a Los Angeles dealership in August.

"It's been tough for her," Foster told Entertainment Tonight of McPhee while sitting alongside his wife. "Yeah, it's been tough. She's managing."

The former "American Idol" contestant said "thank you" for the support. Entertainment Tonight identified the family's nanny as Yadira Calito.

In 911 audio obtained by Fox News Digital, a female caller requested medical assistance at a dealership in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles Aug. 9.

The caller asked for "someone here as soon as possible," and identified a male trapped under a car at the Hamer Toyota dealership after an elderly woman drove through the building.

In an LAPD release detailing the incident, detectives reported two male employees were treated for "non-life threatening injuries" and one "55-year-old female" was pronounced deceased at a hospital after sustaining fatal injuries.

"We have someone that just got ran over," the caller said, referencing an injured male victim. "He's under the car."

"He's still under the car?" dispatch asked. "Yes, he's under the car. He's unresponsive." The female caller said it was "one of the customers" who ran him over.

When asked ,"Could you guys get him out?" the female caller responded, "No, he's literally unresponsive right now."

Dispatch asked how the collision happened, and the caller said, "It was one of the customers. And also there's another, another service adviser that's been also hit. There's three or four injured."

"We're located inside the office, but give me one moment. I'll give you all the information right now," the caller said. "It looks like it would be a RAV-4."

"The gentleman is still under the RAV-4?" dispatch asked.

"Yes, he's still underneath the vehicle," the caller said.

"Can you at least find out if he's awake?" dispatch asked.

The caller said, "He's awake. They're conscious but they're just bleeding."

The female driver was still in the vehicle.

"She's unable to get out right now; she's still in there," the caller reported.

"The Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported all three subjects to a local hospital," according to a statement released by the LAPD. "The two employees were 23-year-old and 35-year-old males. They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to make a full recovery.

"The customer was a 55-year-old female who sustained fatal injuries (and) was pronounced deceased at the hospital." At the time, FOX 11 shared photos of the crash, reporting that the 55-year-old victim was "dragged 20 feet."

In August, McPhee and Foster canceled the final two concerts on their Hitman Tour due to a "horrible tragedy" and rushed home from overseas to be with family.

"Dearest Jakarta fans, It's with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run," Katharine shared on Instagram.

"David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family.

"Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all."