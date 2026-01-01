Pink hospitalized on New Year's Eve, recovers from challenging 2025

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pink reflected on the highs and lows of 2025 as she rested alone in a hospital room on New Year's Eve.

The "Raise Your Glass" singer showed off a massive bandage across her neck in a selfie shared on Instagram Wednesday.

Pink, whose full name is Alecia Moore, admitted she was committed to fixing her body in the new year, beginning with "two new shiny discs" in her neck.

"I want to say Happy New Year’s to everyone. I am so happy to say goodbye to the snake year and welcome in the horse. I am leaving behind all of my hurt in 2025," she wrote online.

"This year was a doozy for all of us and it ran the spectrum from absolutely devastating to mildly annoying. In amongst all of that, there was so much beauty."

Pink reveled in being able to "go about my business," which included loving her two children and "helping them to follow their dreams. Showing them that life is an adventure or nothing at all."

"I said goodbye to incredibly important people, and I said hello to new ones. I’ve realized dreams this year, as well as nightmares," she wrote.

"And I end the year giving reverence to, paying attention to, and to fixing my body. It may not be a fancy Face lift, but I am getting two new shiny discs in my neck. A new scar, a new reminder, that I appreciate this vessel that I have and use it for all it’s worth."

The "Trustfall" singer noted that "Rock ‘n’ roll is a contact sport."

"And as I sit here by myself on New Year’s Eve in a hospital room while my family is happily snowboarding- I know that 2026 is going to be better because that is the choice that I have made. I hope and pray every person can make that wish, have that choice."

The "What About Us" singer has two kids with her husband, Carey Hart, daughter Willow Sage and son Jameson.

She promised to "choose joy" and "leave behind the hurt" in the coming year.

"I’m going to choose positive thoughts over negative ones. And I’m going to rage against the dying of the light. I’m going to reclaim my wild," Pink wrote. "And I’m going to keep searching for the light, even as I experience the darkness. #onwardsand upwards as my father used to say.

"Happy new year and may you experience more joy than sorrow, more sunshine than rain, more love than hatred. Let’s shed that old snake skin. And find our horsepower."

Pink is known for giving it her all during her shows, and performs lively acrobatic routines between singing and dancing.