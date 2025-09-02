Pink battles bacterial infection, shares photo hooked up to IV in health scare

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pink remained optimistic despite suffering a slight setback on vacation.

The "Lady Marmalade" singer revealed she was diagnosed with E. coli while traveling with family and friends.

Pink, whose full name is Alecia Moore, showed off how she was healing from the infection as she rested on a couch while receiving fluids from an IV.

The "What About Us" musician tried to make the most of the situation by kicking her feet back and sipping on a glass of wine.

"This is all normal and everything is going really well," Pink wrote across the image shared on Instagram.

"When you go on vacation and have food and E. coli decides to move into your gut, you kill it with friends and daughters and red wine," she wrote. "And a vitamin IV concoction."

E coli bacteria, also known as Escherichia coli, is commonly found in many places, including "the environment, foods, water, and the intestines of people and animals," according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

While some bacteria is harmless, some E coli can make people sick with a wide range of issues, including diarrhea, urinary tract infections, pneumonia, sepsis, and other illnesses.

Most cases are contracted via contaminated food or water or contact with animals, environments, or other people, the center reported.

"Ahhh life and lemons and lemonade and great memories that I might remember," Pink captioned the post.

The "So What" singer embarked on her "Trustfall Tour" in October 2023 in support of her ninth studio album, and wrapped the worldwide tour in November.

Pink pushed through injury and illness throughout the tour, and was forced to cancel a few shows on doctor's orders.

The "Raise Your Glass" singer has two kids with her husband, Carey Hart — daughter Willow Sage and son Jameson.