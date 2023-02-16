Pink says she was told having kids would ruin her career: 'Having a family was really important to me'

Pink is a proud mom of two, but the singer says she faced resistance over her decision to start a family.

She revealed on the Zane Lowe for Apple Music podcast that she was told, "'If you have children right now, your career’s over.'"

The "What About Us" singer has two kids with her husband, Carey Hart, daughter Willow Sage, 11, and son Jameson, 6.

Despite the naysayers, Pink feels that having her kids actually helped her career.

PINK BELTS OUT MOVING GOSPEL SONG DURING SON'S BATH TIME: 'FAITH IS ALWAYS A COMFORT'

"When I had a child, I think it softened me to the world, the part that didn't understand me," she explained. "And I think that's when my career began, really. I mean, I did a lot of stuff before that, but really, truly, I think it's when I started to really understand myself and understand the world and my place in it."

The three-time Grammy-winner also admitted that having a family "was just as important to me as ambition."

"Having a family was really important to me, because my family life was screwed as a kid, and I'm super-affectionate and cuddly and goofy," she explained. "Just doing music wasn't enough for me. I was lonely. I was so lonely. It's a very lonely business."

Pink has successfully built her family and career since her debut in 2000. She is now releasing her ninth studio album, "Trustfall," and is set to tour again later this year with her signature acrobatic live performances.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The pandemic put performing on hold for the singer, during which time she contracted COVID and suffered an asthma attack. Her son, Jameson, contracted COVID as well. Both have fully recovered.

In a new interview with Variety, the "So What" singer revealed that she also underwent hip surgery and double disc replacement in her neck during the pandemic, dubbing herself "the bionic woman."

She admitted that she, too, faced a relatable struggle during lockdown, giving in to the sourdough bread-baking trend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Having breaks is good for my voice. Not so good for the body," she said. "Especially during COVID — I gained 36 pounds. All I did was make sourdough and then eat the sourdough."

She added that post-surgery and post-bread, "I’ve lost those 36 pounds, and I am stronger than I’ve ever been in my life."