Pilot teased by 'free pass' Olivia Munn for being too afraid to ask for selfie for his wife

A pilot got cold feet when his so-called “free pass” celebrity crush Olivia Munn boarded a flight he was at the helm of.

Pilot Adam J. Liston couldn’t help but tell his wife the “X-Men: Apocalypse” actress was a passenger on his flight, and when urged to “get a picture with her,” Liston missed the mark.

“Pic or it didn’t happen lok [sic],” Liston’s wife Mandi told him before adding, “This is your moment lok [sic].”

Liston then sent a photo of himself to his wife looking incredibly dejected, telling her that he didn’t know what to say to the ex-girlfriend of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Just say, 'hey, my wife is a big fan’.. that way you don’t look like a creep lol,” Mandi responds before telling her husband to “Invite her to see the cockpit.”

After Mandi posted the text message exchange with her husband on social media, Munn responded to the father of two saying all he had to do was ask.

“I would’ve taken the pic, but he never asked,” Munn told Liston. “Tell your husband I said thanks for flying us safely and Happy Thanksgiving.”