Aaron Rodgers slammed by brother Jordan for not calling parents, missing 'first step of compassion' during California wildfires

Jordan Rodgers blasted his brother Aaron Wednesday on Twitter after the latter pledged to donate $1 million to the recovery efforts for the California wildfires.

The SEC Network analyst took exception to his brother's "act" accusing the Green Bay Packers quarterback of lacking compassion for his family.

AARON RODGERS OPENS UP ABOUT HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH DANICA PATRICK: 'WE'RE REALLY ATTRACTED TO EACH OTHER'

“PLEASE DONATE, SPREAD AWARENESS & SEND LOVE,” Jordan, 30, tweeted in response to Aaron's social media campaign video. “But when your own Mom is home alone during the fires, car packed ready to evacuate, & you miss the fundamental first step of compassion; calling your parents to make sure they are safe … Everything else just feels like an act.”

The Rodgers' family drama has been a public debacle since Jordan aired their dirty laundry during his appearance on Season 12 of "The Bachelorette" in 2016, revealing that Aaron had been estranged from his parents and rarely contacted them.

DANICA PATRICK CELEBRATES AARON RODGERS' CONTRACT WITH BUBBLY.

"Aaron still hasn’t been in contact with his family,” a source told Us Weekly in June 2017. “His mom, Darla, has reached out to him multiple times in the last few months, but hasn’t heard back from him.”

AARON RODGERS' BROTHER JORDAN SLAMS OLIVIA MUNN FOR TALKING ABOUT HIS FAMILY DRAMA

Despite Jordan's remarks coming on the eve of Thanksgiving, it is unclear if Aaron will opt to spend the holiday with his family or with girlfriend Danica Patrick, whom he has been with for nearly a year.