Elizabeth Hurley flaunts figure in throwback cheetah bikini pic: 'Memories of happy, Covid free times'

Elizabeth Hurley is reminscing on life pre-COVID 19.

The actress and bikini designer is no stranger to flaunting her age-defying bikini body at the age of 55. On Monday, she took to her Instagram to share a throwback photo from a photoshoot in which she's donning one a two-piece cheetah print bikini.

She confirmed it's not a recent photo in her caption, which reads: "Memories of happy, Covid free times, shooting bikinis on the beach 😘."

In the seductive pic, Hurley looks over her shoulder as she stands on the beach. Her brunette hair falls to her shoulders in beach waves and she's rocking big gold hoops.

Celebrity makeup artist Sandy Linter reacted to the pic with similar nostalgia. "Good afternoon sadly I've put my bikini away too," she wrote.

Another who commented insisted that Hurley share what she eats and drinks to attain such a "fab figure."

"Perfection," a third person complimented the star.

Last month, the swimsuit entrepreneur reflected on the seasons changing. The British actress shared a cozy snap of herself snuggled up in a windowsill in Latvia.

“Perched on my window sill in glorious Riga,” she wrote. “Week two of shooting my new movie The Piper. #coldweatheriscoming.”

Back in April, shortly after the coronavirus pandemic first surged around the globe, Hurley discussed what it was like to live in isolation. Prior to filming for her new role in "The Piper," the British model revealed she had been quarantining in her Herefordshire country home alongside eight other family members, including her 18-year-old son, Damian, and widowed mother, Angela.

Despite the full house, she said she’s eager to have a new man in her life once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

“I’d love to fall madly in love with someone, which certainly won’t happen whilst I’m locked down with blood relatives,” Hurley told the U.K.'s Hello! magazine.

“Maybe when it’s over I’ll put my headlamps on full beam and make an effort,” she added.

The star compared living with her relatives to “The Waltons,” a ‘70s series that followed a family in rural Virginia during the Great Depression.

“There are nine of us,” Hurley explained. “I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems. I am completely paranoid that I won’t be able to keep them safe and I haven’t let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I’m terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests.”

She also told the outlet she has remained organized during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We’ve all got designated jobs, which I couldn’t resist putting on a color-coded Excel sheet,” she said. “I’m in charge of meal planning, food shopping and laundry. If it weren’t for the fact that we’re terrified of losing loved ones, we’re actually quite happy cocooned up together. The TV isn’t allowed to be turned on until 6 p.m. so we don’t turn into couch potatoes.”

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.