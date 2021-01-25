Elizabeth Hurley goes nude under her coat while posing in the snow: 'How could I resist?'

Elizabeth Hurley didn't let the cold weather stop her from enjoying a bikini moment.

The 55-year-old actress posed topless outside in the snow donning only a white-and-black coat and white bikini bottoms from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimsuit line.

She captioned the photo, "How could I resist?" which sent her Instagram followers into a frenzy as she flaunted her toned abs.

"You are not human," one person wrote.

"Gorgeous," said another.

"Stunning," pointed out someone else.

"How could you resist? If you've got it ...flaunt it," complimented another.

Hurley keeps her abs in shape by "making more time for exercise, eating nutritious foods, and taking the time to do relaxing activities," according to Women's Health.

And the pandemic hasn't stopped the British star from engaging in outdoor activities. Hurley has been posting bikini snaps all throughout the pandemic but back in April, shortly after the coronavirus pandemic first surged around the globe, Hurley discussed what it was like to live in isolation.

Prior to filming for her new role in "The Piper," the British model revealed she had been quarantining in her Herefordshire country home alongside eight other family members, including her 18-year-old son, Damian, and widowed mother, Angela.

Despite the full house, she said she’s eager to have a new man in her life once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

"I’d love to fall madly in love with someone, which certainly won’t happen whilst I’m locked down with blood relatives," Hurley told the U.K.'s Hello! magazine in April.

"Maybe when it’s over I’ll put my headlamps on full beam and make an effort," she added.

