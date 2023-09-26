Pierce Brosnan's romantic gesture for wife's 60th birthday

Pierce Brosnan knows how to show his wife he loves her.

The former James Bond star presented Keely Shaye Brosnan, to whom he’s been married for 22 years, with a bouquet of red roses for her 60th birthday on Monday.

"Sixty roses for my brown eyed girl on her 60th birthday," the "Mamma Mia" actor wrote on his Instagram with a picture of the couple posing behind her elegant bouquet. "Forever happy and blessed was I to be sitting there when you walked around the corner early one morning in Cabo San Lucas @keelyshayebrosnan."

Brosnan and Shaye were married in Ireland in 2001, which Shaye commemorated on Instagram in August, posting several photos from their wedding.

"Happy Anniversary @piercebrosnanofficial," she wrote. "Thank you for always being up for this adventure called life. 4-8-94 / 8-4-2001." Aug. 4 is their anniversary and April 8 is the day they met, according to People magazine.

For his 70th birthday in May, she shared a photo of Brosnan standing in a field of wildflowers. "Happy Birthday my darling @piercebrosnanofficial," she wrote with a clinking glasses emoji. "Wishing you a blessed, bountiful and adventurous new trip around the sun. It’s not how old you are … it’s how bold you are in life. I love you with all my heart."

A few days later, she shared a photo of him on a boat watching the sun set, captioning it, "SO MANY DREAMS … What a birthday weekend!"

She also shared photos of Brosnan and their grown sons on Father’s Day, writing, "Happy Father’s Day to our favorite papa @piercebrosnanofficial. We love you with all our hearts. And Happy Father’s Day to all the wonderful fathers —here or in heaven —who make our hearts joyful."

The couple share sons Dylan, 26, and Paris, 22. Brosnan also has two sons, Sean and Christopher, whom he adopted while married to his first wife, Cassandra Harris, who died of cancer in 1991. Their daughter Charlotte also died of cancer in 2013 at 41.

Brosnan also posted a photo of his arms around his wife earlier this month, which he simply captioned, "Sending love to all."

