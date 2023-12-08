Pierce Brosnan will ‘cherish forever’ his time with the late James Caan

Pierce Brosnan cherishes his time working with the late James Caan, on what ended up being the "Godfather" star’s final film.

"That was the most thrilling moment," Brosnan told Fox News Digital. "We had a week together making this movie. I played his good friend and I look after him."

In "Fast Charlie," based on the novel by Richard Wenk, Brosnan stars as hitman Charlie Swift in the employ of mob boss Stan Mullen, played by Caan.

Their characters share such a deep bond that Brosnan compared it to a "love story," and felt a similar connection spending time with Caan on set.

"When he was cast as a Stan Mullen in ‘Fast Charlie,’ it had a poignancy. He knew it was close," Brosnan said.

Brosnan shared that Caan was in a wheelchair and using a respirator while on set, so their director, Phillip Noyce, allowed Caan to improvise, resulting in "this incredible performance."

"James was just being James," he added. "The lines don't come easy for me some days, you know? And here he was, just improvising, improvising on the hoof, and it was just bedazzling to watch."

The 70-year-old also shared a moment on set that was both humorous and touching with the actor that he will "cherish forever."

"I remember running the lines with him one morning, I was trying to remember lines and, you know, he’s sitting in his wheelchair and everything like that but [he] was strong and as sharp as a tack too. He could really cut you down and getcha," Brosnan recalled.

"And he said, ‘Hey, what's the f---ing line, what’s the line?’ [Then] he just held my hand, and he said, ‘Oh, I'm going to the dark side.’ I said, ‘All right. OK. Don't go right now, would ya? Let's just have a cup of tea. This isn't a cup of tea, Jimmy, And we'll just [dabble] the lines. Make anything up.’ It was deeply poignant. A moment in my career that I will cherish forever. Knowing him and being with him."

Caan passed away on July 6, 2022, at the age of 82.

His family announced the news on social media, writing, "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

"Jimmy was one of the greatest," Matt Del Piano said in a statement to Fox News Digital at the time. "Not only was he one of the best actors our business has ever seen, he was funny, loyal, caring and beloved. Our relationship was always friendship before business."

The Bronx-born star made his screen debut in 1963’s "Irma la Douce," and is best known for his work in films like "The Godfather," "Misery," and "Elf."

For Brosnan, seeing Caan as Sonny Corleone in "The Godfather" was a pivotal moment.

"He inspired me with Sonny [in] The Godfather," the Irish actor said. "I read the book ‘The Godfather.’ I was a young, young, fledgling actor, and it captivated me."

"I lined up in the rain in Leicester Square to see the movie all those years back," he continued, recalling that he was focused on Marlon Brando at first. "And then you see this performance, this raw energy of a man. And I followed his career ever since."

Brosnan hopes audiences enjoy "Fast Charlie" as much as he did, especially being able to work with Caan.

"I want to be able to turn people on and make them have a great night in the movies, in the darkness and go, ‘Yes, I love those people. I want them to carry on.’"

"Fast Charlie" is now in select theaters and On Demand streaming.