Pierce Brosnan wishes wife Keely a happy 21st anniversary in touching Instagram tribute

Pierce Brosnan has been with his second wife Keely for 21 years, after the tragic loss of his first wife Cassandra to ovarian cancer

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
One of the many men that have played James Bond is celebrating his longtime romance with his own leading lady.

Pierce Brosnan, 69, on Friday shared a photo from his wedding day, 21 years ago, with his wife, Keely Shaye Brosnan, 58. 

He wrote of his wedding night, "we danced that night and still dance the dance today." 

She shared the same photo, writing, "Happy anniversary my love."

The couple, who share two sons together, have built a strong foundation after Brosnan suffered several profound losses in his life.

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan share two sons together. 

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan share two sons together.  (Splash News)

He has credited Keely with giving him strength after the losses of his first wife and daughter, both to ovarian cancer.

Brosnan was married to Australian actress Cassandra Harris, who passed away in 1991 at the age of 43.

His daughter with Harris, Charlotte, tragically died in 2013

The family man, who has five children and three grandchildren, previously said of his situation, "I don’t look at the cup as half-full, believe me."

Pierce Brosnan with his wife, Keely, and sons Paris (left) and Dylan (right).

Pierce Brosnan with his wife, Keely, and sons Paris (left) and Dylan (right). (Getty Images)

The Hollywood star met his journalist wife in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in 1984. They were married at Ballintubber Abbey, Ireland, in 2001.

Brosnan frequently shares photos of his wife on his social platforms, and recognizes April 8 as the day they met.

    Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely at the Golden Globes in 2020. (Getty Images)

    PIerce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Brosnan have been married for 21 years. They are pictured on a Hawaiian beach in 2015. (Splash News)

    Brosnan and Keely attend a movie premiere in 1999. (Getty Images)

    Brosnan and Keely, before they were married. (Getty Images)

The Irish actor has several new movies on the horizon, including "Fast Charlie" with the late James Caan and "Black Adam" with Dwayne Johnson and Viola Davis.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

