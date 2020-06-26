Phil Robertson reveals what led him to break quarantine for the 'first time in months'

Phil Robertson has revealed what led him to break quarantine.

The “Duck Dynasty” star posted a photo on Instagram while he was at the dentist's office.

It is unclear why Phil, 74, had to seek oral care, but he hinted that the appointment was necessary enough to venture out in public in his hometown of West Monroe, La. for the first time in a while.

“Well, that’s one way to end the quarantine,” he captioned a photo of himself in a dentist's chair. “First trip to town in months …”

Phil's trip to the dentist comes just a few weeks before his newly discovered adult daughter Phylis will move next door to him in Louisiana in order to make up for lost time.

Al, the eldest son of Phil and his wife, Kay, told Fox News, “We just had an instant connection and we were thrilled that she found us and we found her.”

The patriarch's extramarital affair with Phylis’ mom occurred during a dark time for the “Unashamed” podcast host.

However, in 1975, when Phylis’ mother was pregnant, the “Duck Dynasty” star changed his life around.

"The same year that she was born, he was reborn, in the sense that he became a different person, which Phyllis says gives her a lot of peace of mind even now, knowing that he changed,” Al, 55, said.