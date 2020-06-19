'Duck Dynasty': Eldest Robertson son says this family member will likely return to TV

Al Robertson, the eldest son of Phil and Kay Robertson of "Duck Dynasty," said that he suspects a certain member of his family will return to American TV screens.

"He's got a new haircut now that was quite the rage lately," Al Robertson told Fox News, referring to his brother Willie's big reveal last week after he trimmed his iconic beard and long hair.

"I jokingly tell Willie," said Al Robertson, who had just left his brother's house, "you've never met a camera you didn't like and he laughed and it's true. So I'm almost sure there'll be T.V. in the future for some aspects of us."

After 11 seasons of "Duck Dynasty," one of the most-watched unscripted television series in history, the Robertsons called it quits -- more than 130 episodes of the record-breaking series are now available on Fox Nation.

Currently, Al, his brother Jase and the family patriarch Phil are busy hosting their own podcast, "Unashamed with Phil Robertson."

"It has really resonated with a lot of people because... it's kinda like a Bible study, Robertson-style, which we've done our whole lives," Al Robertson told Fox News. "It's very unchurch-like because it's like a big Bible study, but we're telling funny stories."

During an episode in May, Phil, 74, revealed that he had recently discovered that he had fathered a daughter during a difficult period of his life. The Robertsons have now welcomed Phil's adult daughter, Phyllis, into the family.

"People who watched the show have kind of been looking for reconnection with the family and so it's a way for them to do that," Al said of the success of the podcast, which has more than 100 episodes and millions of downloads, according to the Robertsons.

"We all have a kind of a ministry-bent about us," said Al, who served as a pastor at a West Monroe, La., church. "I was the only one who was a pastor of the church, but all my brothers, dad have always done mission work and stuff like that."

"We're just kind of built-in to try to serve people and make connections with people," he remarked, "So I think that was always there even before 'Duck Dynasty,' and the success of it just exposed us to a lot more people."

The "Duck Dynasty" series finale was broadcast in 2017. All 11 seasons, 130 episodes of the show, are now available on Fox Nation, and for a limited time, receive 25 percent off any new purchase of a yearly Fox Nation subscription.

