Phil Robertson's newly-discovered adult daughter making big move to live closer to her dad

The newest member of the Robertson family, of "Duck Dynasty" fame, is making a big move to live closer to the rest of the clan, as the family says the public's reaction to the news has been "overwhelmingly positive."

Al Robertson, the eldest son of Phil and Kay Robertson, told Fox News that his recently discovered adult sister, Phyllis, and her husband are moving to West Monroe, La., in July to live next door to their parents.

11 SEASONS OF 'DUCK DYNASTY' NOW AVAILABLE ON FOX NATION

In May, during an episode of the family's podcast, "Unashamed," the family patriarch, Phil, 74, revealed that he had found out that he had fathered a daughter during a difficult period of his life.

His daughter, Phyllis, reached out to the Robertsons after a commercial DNA test taken by her son didn't line up with what she was told about her heritage. She began looking into her past and determined that Phil was likely her father.

Al Robertson, who served as a pastor for 22 years at a West Monroe church, and his brother Jase received letters from Phyllis at nearly the same time.

"Phyllis sent a letter to the church and then she also sent one to Duck Commander," Al told Fox News, "It just so happened that we got them at the same time... and actually when he saw me reading it, he was like, 'Oh, I got a letter that looks like that.'"

"We literally discovered it the same day," he continued. "It was kind of a cosmic, big picture thing going on here."

Phil agreed to a DNA test, revealing a 99.99% match between Phyllis and himself.

LIMITED TIME OFFER, GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF FOX NATION FOR $0.99

Al said that the family is now hearing from people who say that their families are grappling with the same issues.

"Because of the emergence now of DNA -- with these different ways that people can check their ancestry and all that -- this is happening a lot around the country," said Al.

"Mostly what we've received have been people that have had similar experiences, but maybe not good results, because obviously it can go sideways... In our case, we were determined that it would be positive no matter what.

"It wasn't really hard work for it to happen," he noted, "We just had an instant connection and we were thrilled that she found us and we found her."

Amid all the positive feedback, Al recognized that there are critics, but he doubts that they know his family's history.

'DUCK DYNASTY' STAR SADIE ROBERTSON SENDS MESSAGE OF HOPE TO FELLOW AMERICANS

"A few people said, 'This guy is a hypocrite,' or 'I knew that they were too good to be true,' but they didn't really read the story or listen to the podcast because they would have known that this was dad's previous life and he has said for 45 years that he was not a good person during this period of time."

Al said the revelations also encouraged him to reflect on his family's past.

"I realized that my parents were really going through a terrible time in their marriage," he said, "Our family was just totally a mess. Dad was off and we didn't really see him much. But Mom, she wasn't drinking and drugging and living this lifestyle, so she remembered a lot more about details, about the situation."

Al Robertson noted that Phyllis' mother became pregnant in 1975 and his father began to turn his life around later that year -- a fact that has given Phyllis some comfort.

"The same year that she was born, he was reborn, in the sense that he became a different person, which Phyllis says gives her a lot of peace of mind even now, knowing that he changed."

Through it all, Al said that his family is determined to continue to demonstrate its strength.

AUNTIE ANNE'S PRETZEL FOUNDER: 'THE SECRET NEARLY KILLED ME'

One of Al's favorite episodes from the "Duck Dynasty" series is the premiere of season 4 called "Till Duck Do Us Part." In that episode, the family comes together to help Phil and Kay renew their vows.

"It was just so touching to all of us doing it," he said, "I think if you talk to fans, most of them will say that's the one they cried, they laughed, the whole thing."

After 11 seasons, "Duck Dynasty," one of the most-watched unscripted television series in history called it quits, but now all 130 episodes of the record-breaking series are available on Fox Nation.

LIMITED TIME OFFER, GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF FOX NATION FOR $0.99

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.