Phil Collins reveals his declining health has left him unable to play the drums anymore

Phil Collins detailed the extent to which his health has declined in recent years, noting that he can no longer physically play the drums.

The singer will hit the road with his band, Genesis, again later this month, reuniting with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford. Although he’ll be singing on the tour, he’ll no longer play the drums.

The musician’s health has been in decline in recent years after suffering nerve damage from a spinal injury in 2007 that left him with damage to his vertebrae that’s forced him to be seen in a wheelchair occasionally, according to NME.

The 70-year-old appeared on the BBC Breakfast show on Thursday where he discussed the upcoming Genesis tour in which his son, Nicholas, will take over drumming duties due to his dad’s declining health. Speaking on the chat show, Collins revealed that his drumming days are unfortunately behind him now.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, he was asked directly by the hosts if he ever drummed anymore these days. That's when he revealed that it's no longer possible for him physically.

"No. I’d love to, but you know, I mean, I can barely hold a stick with this hand," he said. "So there are certain physical things that get in the way."

While not being able to play the drums on the tour is disappointing for the musician, Collins noted that he is just happy to be along for the ride given that it is likely the band’s last. He described it as a way of "putting it to bed," as he mentioned in previous interviews. He also noted that he believes he’ll never hit the road as a musician again due to his health struggles.

"Yes, well you know, you say things. I mean, we’re all men of our age and I think to some extent yeah, I think it probably is putting it to bed," the "In The Air Tonight" singer said on the BBC Breakfast show. "I think, yeah, just generally for me, I don’t know if I want to go out on the road anymore."

The last time the band hit the road together was in 2007 to mark its 40th anniversary. Originally announced in 2020, "The Last Domino? Tour" was supposed to kick off last year but was waylaid by the coronavirus pandemic.