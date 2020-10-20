Phil Collins’ ex-wife has allegedly taken over his Miami mansion with ‘armed occupation’: report

Phil Collins and his ex-wife Orianne Cevey are in a standoff, according to a new report.

The former Genesis frontman, 69, is fighting to take back control of his $33 million beachfront Miami mansion which Cevey, 46, is allegedly occupying with her new husband, per the Miami Herald, citing legal documents.

According to the outlet, Cevey reportedly broke up with Collins via text message back in August and then went to Las Vegas and married her musician boyfriend. They returned to Miami and allegedly refuse to leave the mansion, and they have reportedly hired four armed guards to patrol the property and changed all the security codes, the Miami Herald reports.

In addition, the outlet further reports that the couple has allegedly blocked surveillance cameras as well as barred real estate agents from showing the home.

The docs state the couple is allegedly "threatening, implicitly and explicitly, to prolong their unlawful occupation of the property through force" even though the property is “100 percent” owned by Collins.

“An injunction is urgently needed to end an armed occupation and takeover of the Phil Collins home by his ex girlfriend and her new husband, the defendants in the action," the suit reportedly further claims.

The musician is reportedly worried about the condition of his property and valuable memorabilia inside. Collins believes there is a "substantial risk that Mrs. Bates [Cevey] or Mr. Bates or their agents will remove, conceal or destroy valuable and irreplaceable personal property," per the docs, according to the Miami Herald.

Docs also revealed that Cevey reportedly owns a $1 million apartment in Las Vegas and could live there.

Jeffrey Fisher, Collins’ attorney, told the Miami Herald in a statement: “Mrs. Bates, as she is now known, is trying to shake down Phil Collins for money, and as his attorney and former federal prosecutor, I have zero tolerance for that type of behavior. I’m going to use every legal remedy to get her out of the house.”

Meanwhile, Cevey’s lawyer Frank Maister previously told the outlet, “We will deal with Mr. Collins in the courthouse, not the gossip column."

Per Page Six, a judge ruled on Tuesday that an impartial third party can enter the Miami home to inventory items belonging to both Collins and his ex. As for Cevey occupying the home, the case is still pending, the outlet reports.

Collins and Cevey married in 1999 and had two kids together. They originally split in 2006 and she reportedly received a $46.7 million divorce settlement in 2008.

In 2016, the couple reunited and began living together again although they never remarried. Their two sons are reportedly not living in the Miami mansion with their mother.

Fans of Collins couldn't help but quote his own lyrics on Twitter regarding his current situation.

"He didn’t feel it coming in the air," a user joked.

"So take a look at him now..." wrote another. "Her coming back to him would be against all odds. Gotta take the chance though."

"I guess “There was no way to compromise So for now (they’ll) go on living Separate lives.” And it’s probably safe to say “Oh and (his)back is up, (he’s) on (his)guard With all the exits sealed, and there’s no reply at all,” pointed out someone else.

"He tried to ask what was going on but there was no reply at all," wrote a fan.

Reps for Collins and Cevey did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.