English rock group Genesis announces first US tour in 14 years

Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford are set to play 14 shows

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
English rock group Genesis is returning to the stage for their first tour in 14 years -- and they're headed for the United States.

Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford announced "The Last Domino? Tour" on Thursday, which will kick off in Chicago on Nov. 15.

The 14-date tour will also visit Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Montreal, Toronto, Buffalo, Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia. The trek wraps in Boston on Dec. 15.

JUDGE URGES PHIL COLLINS, EX-WIFE ORIANNE CEVEY TO MEDIATE AMID TENSE COURT BATTLE OVER STAR'S HOME: REPORT

In this March 4, 2020 file photo, Genesis band members from left, Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks, and Phil Collins pose for a photo during an interview in London. 

In this March 4, 2020 file photo, Genesis band members from left, Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks, and Phil Collins pose for a photo during an interview in London.  (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Genesis will play two shows in the New York area: They visit Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 5 and will play the brand-new UBS Arena in Belmont Park on Dec. 10.

Tickets for the general public go on sale May 7.

On the tour, Collins, Banks and Rutherford will be joined by their longtime guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer and Nic Collins on drums.

Genesis’ last U.S. tour was 2007’s "Turn It On Again: The Tour."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

