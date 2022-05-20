Pete Davidson and more cast members leaving 'SNL' after eight seasons: report
Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney are also set to exit stage left
SO-LONG 30 ROCK- Pete Davidson and more cast members are leaving 'SNL' after eight seasons: report. Continue reading…
‘I’M STILL STANDING’- Suzanne Somers says ThighMaster saved her after being fired. Continue reading…
WHAT TO KNOW- 'Chrisley Knows Best' stars Julie and Todd Chrisley are at the center of a federal trial. Continue reading…
ROYAL OUTING- Prince William and Kate Middleton attend ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ London premiere. Continue reading…
WEDDING BELLS- Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian to wed in Italian ceremony. Continue reading…
DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD- Why is Amber Heard looking at jury through testimony during Johnny Depp trial? Legal experts explain. Continue reading…
NEW DETAILS- Dave Chappelle’s alleged attacker charged with attempted murder in unrelated case. Continue reading…
OUT AND ABOUT- Actor Dick Van Dyke, 96, is spotted with younger wife for first time in close to a year. Continue reading…
WELL-PLACED PRANK- Johnny Cash mural springs curious leak after vandal shoots water tower. Continue reading…
TRIAL TESTIMONY- Ellen Barkin testifies against Johnny Depp: a look at exes' romance and what she said on the stand. Continue reading…
