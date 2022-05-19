Expand / Collapse search
Arkansas
Published

Johnny Cash mural springs a curious leak after vandal shoots hometown water tower in 'sensitive area'

The water tower leak is costing the town nearly $5,000 to repair

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Johny Cash’s water tower receives awkwardly placed damage

‘The Five’ showcases the water tower in Kingsland, Arkansas with an unfortunate hole in Johnny Cash’s silhouette.

Johnny Cash first hit #1 with the song "I Walk the Line," but a mural in his Arkansas hometown will be known for a different kind of #1. 

Thanks to a well-placed prank, a water tower with a painted silhouette of the late music legend is currently leaking – and appearing to take a leak – over his Arkansas hometown of Kingsland after a prankster with impressive aim recently shot the tank.

"Somebody shot our water tower, shot the silhouette of Johnny Cash in a very sensitive area," Kingsland Mayor Luke Neal told FOX 16. "It's been leaking for the last almost week." 

Kingsland, which has a population of around 500 people, paid homage to the star by painting a silhouette of the "Man in Black" holding a red guitar on their water tower in March 2021. The silhouette stands at 6 feet 2 inches and is Cash's exact height. 

Timothy Sled shot the silhouette of Johnny Cash on Kingsland water tank causing it to leak.

Timothy Sled shot the silhouette of Johnny Cash on Kingsland water tank causing it to leak. (Fox News)

People from nearby towns are making special trips to see the leaking legend. But not everyone is tickled by the tower taking a tinkle. According to Mayor Luke Neal, Kingsland is losing about 30,000 gallons of water every day the whizz continues. 

"You kind of run on a tighter budget in small towns like this, because it's really all you've got to work with. And things like this can set you back a little bit," Neal told local news channel THV-11.

Kingsland, Arkansas has a population of 500. 

Kingsland, Arkansas has a population of 500.  (Fox News)

Neal said the leak is costing the town nearly $5,000 to repair. Crews will have to drain the entire tower before beginning. 

A week after the tower was shot, police arrested 38-year-old Timonthy Sled on Thursday. Sled was charged with two felonies for allegedly shooting a hole in a water tower. Sled was charged with criminal mischief and impairing the operation of a vital public utility. Both are felonies, and if convicted, Sled could face up to 16 years in prison.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 

