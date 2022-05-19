Johnny Cash mural springs a curious leak after vandal shoots hometown water tower in 'sensitive area'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Johnny Cash first hit #1 with the song "I Walk the Line," but a mural in his Arkansas hometown will be known for a different kind of #1.

Thanks to a well-placed prank, a water tower with a painted silhouette of the late music legend is currently leaking – and appearing to take a leak – over his Arkansas hometown of Kingsland after a prankster with impressive aim recently shot the tank.

"Somebody shot our water tower, shot the silhouette of Johnny Cash in a very sensitive area," Kingsland Mayor Luke Neal told FOX 16. "It's been leaking for the last almost week."

Kingsland, which has a population of around 500 people, paid homage to the star by painting a silhouette of the "Man in Black" holding a red guitar on their water tower in March 2021. The silhouette stands at 6 feet 2 inches and is Cash's exact height.

People from nearby towns are making special trips to see the leaking legend. But not everyone is tickled by the tower taking a tinkle. According to Mayor Luke Neal, Kingsland is losing about 30,000 gallons of water every day the whizz continues.

"You kind of run on a tighter budget in small towns like this, because it's really all you've got to work with. And things like this can set you back a little bit," Neal told local news channel THV-11.

Neal said the leak is costing the town nearly $5,000 to repair. Crews will have to drain the entire tower before beginning.

A week after the tower was shot, police arrested 38-year-old Timonthy Sled on Thursday. Sled was charged with two felonies for allegedly shooting a hole in a water tower. Sled was charged with criminal mischief and impairing the operation of a vital public utility. Both are felonies, and if convicted, Sled could face up to 16 years in prison.