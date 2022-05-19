Dave Chappelle’s alleged attacker charged with attempted murder in unrelated case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The man who allegedly attacked comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl on May 3 has been charged with attempted murder in an unrelated incident.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Thursday that Isaiah Lee, 23, has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his roommate in December.

Gascón said that the publicity generated from Lee's alleged attack against Chappelle helped police solve the unrelated case.

"The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime," said Gascón. "The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl was misdemeanor conduct and rightfully referred to the City Attorney’s Office. Based on the nature and severity of the December attack, Mr. Lee is now facing felony charges which my office will prosecute."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.