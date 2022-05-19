Expand / Collapse search
Dave Chappelle’s alleged attacker charged with attempted murder in unrelated case

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said Thursday the man charged in the attack on Dave Chappelle now faces an attempted murder chargee

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Dave Chappelle’s alleged attacker makes first court appearance Video

Dave Chappelle’s alleged attacker makes first court appearance

Suspect Isaiah Lee entered a not guilty plea on Friday

The man who allegedly attacked comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl on May 3 has been charged with attempted murder in an unrelated incident.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Thursday that Isaiah Lee, 23, has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his roommate in December. 

Isaiah Lee, the man who allegedly attacked Dave Chappelle during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl on May 3, has been charged with attempted murder for an unrelated incident.

Gascón said that the publicity generated from Lee's alleged attack against Chappelle helped police solve the unrelated case.

"The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime," said Gascón. "The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl was misdemeanor conduct and rightfully referred to the City Attorney’s Office. Based on the nature and severity of the December attack, Mr. Lee is now facing felony charges which my office will prosecute."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

