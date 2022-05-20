Pete Davidson leaving 'SNL' after eight seasons: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pete Davidson’s time at "Saturday Night Live" is drawing to a close.

The comedian, who has been a fixture at 30 Rock, is set to exit stage left after eight seasons that saw Davidson, 28, join the Lorne Michaels series in a proverbial little brother capacity at age 20.

SELENA GOMEZ JOKES IN 'SNL' MONOLOGUE ABOUT FINDING HER NEXT PARTNER: 'I'M MANIFESTING LOVE'

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Davidson is expected to sign off this weekend during the "SNL" season 47 finale.

It's unclear what Davidson will do next though he has dabbled in acting with movies like "King of Staten Island."

PETE DAVIDSON SAYS 'SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE' EXIT COULD BE COMING, FEELS HE'S THE BUTT OF TOO MANY JOKES

Davidson, who joined the cast of "SNL" in 2014 after being plucked from obscurity, has mainly delivered big for the series but his time in Studio 8H was not without its share of schism along the way.

In 2020, the standup comedian ignited a wave of controversy after discussing his experience on the NBC series, stating, "I’m literally painted out to be this big dumb idiot."

"I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it," he said in a sit-down with close pal Charlamagne tha God.

DAN CRENSHAW RESPONDS AFTER PETE DAVIDSON SAYS HE WAS FORCED TO APOLOGIZE FOR 'SNL' JOKE

In October, Davidson appeared with his now-girlfriend Kim Kardashian during a segment for "SNL."

At the time, Davidson has also skipped the "SNL" afterparty at L’Avenue at Saks. John Mulaney reportedly spoke at the party "about how ‘SNL’ can be very cutthroat sometimes," a source told Page Six at the time.

Despite the tensions, Davidson said he still leans on Michaels and even referred to the executive producer as a "father figure."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He’s the best and has treated me with nothing but love," Davidson raved of Michaels.

Reps for Davidson and NBC respectively did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.