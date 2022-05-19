Actor Dick Van Dyke, 96, is spotted with younger wife for first time in close to a year

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Dick Van Dyke has been spotted for the first time in close to year during an outing recently with wife Arlene Silver.

Van Dyke, 96, wore a "Spoonful of Sugar" sweatshirt for the outing, seemingly as a nod to his role in "Mary Poppins."

The actor gained fame as an entertainer on television and radio. He is most known for his roles in "The Dick Van Dyke Show," "Bye Bye Byrdie" and more.

Van Dyke has been married to Silver since 2012. The two are 46 years apart. The musician previously opened up about the start of her relationship with Van Dyke in an interview with Closer Weekly.

DICK VAN DYKE, 96, REFLECTS ON HIS MARRIAGE TO ARLENE SILVER: ‘WE SHARE AN ATTITUDE’

"He said, ‘Hi, I’m Dick,’" Silver recalled to Closer Weekly. "The first thing I asked him was, ‘Weren’t you in ‘Mary Poppins?’ We got along immediately as friends, so it didn’t feel like he was so much older than me."

After becoming romantically involved with Silver, Van Dyke had been worried the two would receive backlash over their age gap.

"I thought there would be an outcry about a gold digger marrying an old man," he admitted. "But no one ever took that attitude."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The 46-year age gap didn’t stop them. Six years after meeting, they said "I do" in 2012.

"We share an attitude," he told the outlet about their relationship. "She can go with the flow. She loves to sing and dance, which we do almost every day. She’s just delightful."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Van Dyke has been candid about enjoying his older age.

The TV star wrote a book in 2015 titled, "Keep Moving and Other Tips and Truths About Aging."

"I'm looking forward to 100," he also admitted in an interview with "CBS This Morning." "George Burns made it, and I'm gonna do it too!"

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.