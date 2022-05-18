Why is Amber Heard looking at jury through testimony during Johnny Depp trial? Legal experts explain

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amber Heard hasn’t kept her eyes off the jury as she testifies in the defamation trial brought on by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, and it’s left many wondering why.

According to legal experts, Heard is likely following the advice of her attorneys, but it’s a double-edged sword.

The "Aquaman" actress finished up her testimony on Tuesday after four days of questioning. Heard's former best friend Raquel Pennington, iO Tillett Wright, Josh Drew and Heard's sister, Whitney, have testified on behalf of Heard.

Depp could also return to the stand.

Although Heard was most likely "coached" to make eye contact with the jury during the defamation trial brought on by Depp, too much can "backfire," behavior specialist Susan Constantine-Perfido told Fox News Digital.

"Her attorneys most likely coached her to look at the jury when answering the question," she explained. "This can be good, and it also can backfire. Too much eye contact can make jurors feel uncomfortable and make them feel their objectivity and neutrality could be questioned."

"On the other hand, connecting eyes with jurors even for a quick glance builds rapport," Constantine-Perfido further explained. "Amber darts her eyes towards jurors and lands eyes on those that most likely make eye contact with her. It is unclear if she is connecting eyes with a few or all the jurors. As a trial consultant I do not advise my clients to gaze over to jurors on every answer. It does appear robotic and coached."

Former U.S. Attorney Neama Rahmani emphasized that the jury is the witnesses "audience" and should be the focus.

"Experienced witnesses are trained to look at the jury when they answer questions. That’s why you see expert witnesses like Dr. Curry and Dr. Hughes doing this," he told Fox News Digital. "The jury is your audience, not the lawyers asking the questions or others inside or outside the courtroom."

"The only opinions that matter are those of the seven jurors and four alternates," Rahmani further explained. "In a case that’s all about likability and credibility, Heard wants the jurors to believe she is telling the truth and she was victimized by Depp. Eye contact is consistent with the truth, and avoiding eye contact a sign of deception."

Heard was sued by Depp for defamation over an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post in 2018 alleging she was a victim of abuse. Although Heard did not name Depp as her abuser, she detailed allegations stemming from the time period she was married to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor.

Depp and Heard first met in 2009, but wouldn't get together romantically until after they split with their respective partners in 2012. The two got engaged in 2014 and married in 2015 before splitting the following year- after just 15 months of marriage.