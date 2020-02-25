Pete Davidson says 'Saturday Night Live' exit could be coming, feels he's the butt of too many jokes

Pete Davidson says he is considering leaving “Saturday Night Live” now that he feels he’s become the butt of too many jokes.

The 26-year-old comedian sat down for a lengthy video interview with Charlamagne Tha God in which they talked about his career, dating life and how he views his future on the hit sketch series. After joining the show in 2014, Davidson says his days there may be numbered.

“It’s a hard thing to do cause you don’t want to ever pull the trigger too early. But everybody’s always been like, ‘You’ll know when you know and it’ll be all right,'” Davidson explained. “I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it.”

The star explained that he finds himself the punchline of jokes on the show even when he’s not around to be a part of the bits.

“It’s like, whose side are you on? You know, I have a weird feeling in that building where I don’t know whose team they’re playing for, really — If I’m the joke or I’m in on the joke,” he said.

The star said one of the key things keeping him around at this point is his positive relationship with series creator Lorne Michaels.

“He has treated me with nothing but love and he’s like a father figure to me,” Davidson explained.

He also noted that he doesn’t necessarily blame the cast or writers for not having his back when the jokes start flowing due to the show’s “cutthroat” nature.

“Everyone’s trying to get their s--- on. Everyone wants to be the next thing,” he explained. “Like, you’re not going to get coddled over there. You know, they don’t give a f--- at the end of the day.”

When asked if he’s ever expressed that he doesn’t want his personal life brought into the show, Davidson said he lightly broached the subject but worried about being seen as a “hypocrite.”

“I literally was just like, ‘Picture what it’s like to be made fun of and then cut to immediately and then try to gain the audiences, like, get them on your side without them being like, ‘Look at this f---ing idiot.’ Like you try to do that,” comedian concluded. “They think I’m f---ing dumb. Like, I’m literally painted out to be like this big dumb idiot. Like, even all my sketches are just me being like, ‘OK, sure.’”

He added: “I think everybody outgrows it and I think for what I could do on the show — which is just barely anything and it’s just Weekend Update and I feel like I’ve done, like, 30 of those and I just feel like, yeah, I’ve done as much as I can over there but happy to be there as long as Lorne likes me.”

