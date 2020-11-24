Pete Davidson to play George Bailey in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ for charity

Pete Davidson is taking on one of the cinema's most iconic roles and it's all for a good cause.

The "Saturday Night Live" star will play George Bailey from "It's a Wonderful Life" during a virtual table script read for the nonprofit Ed Asner Family Center.

Jimmy Stewart famously played the father figure in the 1946 holiday classic.

Maude Apatow is set to play Violet Bick at the table while other stars participating include: Mia Farrow, Ellie Kemper, Bill Pullman, Richard Kind, Carol Kane, Ed Begley Jr., Diedrich Bader, B.D. Wong, Michael Shannon “and special surprise guests.”

The Ed Asner Family Center is an organization dedicated to helping people with their mental health and those with "special needs and their families seeking wholeness in all attitudes of life."

“We are so thrilled to have Pete reenact the role of George in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ with his talented wit and clever vocalizations. And we look forward to having Maude join the cast as Violet with her creative flair,” said Matthew Asner, co-founder of the Ed Asner Family Center, in a press release.

“Please join us for this once in a lifetime opportunity to snuggle up on your couch and experience this all-star cast virtual table read from the comfort of your own home... It will be a very meaningful night!” the statement concluded.

The table read will livestream at 5 p.m. PST and 8 p.m. EST on Sunday, Dec. 13.