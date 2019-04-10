Pete Davidson returns to Instagram months after sharing cryptic post

He’s back. “Saturday Night Live” star and comedian Pete Davidson reactivated his Instagram account Tuesday following a nearly five-month hiatus.

Davidson, 25, shared three images — two of which were blank, and one of a brief animation that appears to show Davidson as a child. The caption on the last post listed three dates and locations of where he will perform alongside fellow comedian John Mulaney for their comedy tour.

That said, the account doesn't appear to be run by Davidson himself. Rather, photographer and filmmaker Marcus Russell Price, who works with Davidson, per Us Weekly, is managing it.

Davidson’s return comes after he shared a dark message on Instagram in December.

“I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” he wrote in a now-deleted post. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. all I’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember I told you so.”

Additionally, in a post shortly before, the 25-year-old also commended rapper Kanye West for his “bravery” for openly discussing mental health issues. The comment came after West and pop star Ariana Grande, whom Davidson was once briefly engaged to, feuded on Twitter.

Davidson, who is now dating actress Kate Beckinsale, 45, has been open about his own mental health struggles, too. The comedian suffers from Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD), which he was diagnosed in 2017, according to TIME. Davidson, before deleting his Instagram, once shared a lengthy post addressing both his BPD and suicide.

"I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth. I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is – I see you and I love you," he wrote, in part, at the time, according to the magazine.

“This whole year has been an f---ing nightmare. This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this,” Davidson separately told Marc Maron on the WTF podcast in September 2017.