Pete Davidson says ‘I don’t want to be on this earth’ in cryptic post

Pete Davidson posted an extremely dark message on Instagram following another post about being honest about mental health.

“I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” he wrote in a now deleted Instagram post. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all I’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember I told you so.”

The 25-year-old, who has been open about his struggles with mental health, also commended Kanye West in a previous post for his “bravery” in discussing mental health issues following a spat between his ex Ariana Grande and the rapper.

Grande and Davidson called off their engagement in October.

Shortly after posting the message, Davidson apparently deleted his Instagram account.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.