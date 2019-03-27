Kate Beckinsale says Pete Davidson brings a ‘bag of mischief,’ report says

Kate Beckinsale is sticking with Pete Davidson, despite the “mischief” that comes with him.

The 45-year-old British actress opened up about her relationship with the 25-year-old “Saturday Night Live” comedian in an interview published Wednesday.

“I’m surprised by the interest,” she told The Los Angeles Times. “I’ve never been in this position before -- never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to.”

“I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it,” she added. “If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it’s not.”

Though the star of “The Widow,” didn’t address Davidson by name in her interview, she did say she would prefer more privacy.

“I’d rather not have people hiding outside my house," she said. "It’s a little old-fashioned to have a woman’s personal life" examined in that manner.

"It’s a little bit tired,” she told the outlet.

Last week Beckinsale appeared to scrub her Instagram account, not long after she was seen clapping back at negative comments regarding her relationship with Davidson.

Rumors of Beckinsale and Davidson dating first started back in January, after they were spotted leaving a Golden Globes party together. In early March, they were spotted making out and cuddling at a New York Rangers hockey game.

Davidson was previously dating and engaged to pop singer Ariana Grande for five months. Beckinsale dated another young comedian in 2018, Jack Whitehall, who is 15 years her junior.

