Kate Beckinsale shares rare makeup-free selfie one week after returning to Instagram

Kate Beckinsale shared a rare makeup-free selfie on Instagram just one week after returning to the social media platform.

The actress, 45, posed in what appears to be a bathroom looking fresh-faced and posing without any makeup or jewelry.

KATE BECKINSALE GIVES CHEEKY RESPONSE TO MEME ABOUT HER PASSIONATE PETE DAVIDSON MAKE-OUT SESSION

“Mens sana in corpore sano or as we modify it in Chiswick, ‘clean bum clean conscience,’” the star wrote in the image's caption.

The caption quickly prompted commenters to note that Beckinsale’s phrase actually translates to “Healthy mind in a healthy body.”

KATE BECKINSALE SAYS PETE DAVIDSON BRINGS A ‘BAG OF MISCHIEF,’ REPORT SAYS

The actress recently deleted her Instagram account following criticism about her dating comedian and “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson, who is 20 years her junior. However, she returned to the platform last week.

“Back to business,” she captioned her return post, which featured her in a blue and white suit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rumors about Beckinsale and Davidson began after the duo were spotted leaving a Golden Globes after-party together. Their romance was confirmed when they were spotted kissing and cuddling at a New York Rangers hockey game in March.