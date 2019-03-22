Kate Beckinsale scrubs Instagram profile following Pete Davidson relationship backlash

Kate Beckinsale is over the #haters.

The actress, 45, appears to have scrubbed her Instagram following the negative comments she’s received — most recently from comedian and actor David Spade — regarding the age difference between herself and Pete Davidson, 25.

KATE BECKINSALE CLAPS BACK AT DAVID SPADE AFTER PETE DAVIDSON RELATIONSHIP INSULT

Earlier this week, the British actress clapped back at Spade in response to his comment on her now-deleted Instagram post, which showed Beckinsale playing with a Cheetah cub.

“You like them young!” he joked, referencing Davidson. “(Now don’t fight back and roast me just quietly stew and take the hit.)”

“@Davidspade never gonna happen grandpa,” “The Widow" star wrote in response.

Relationship rumors began circulating in January after the actress and Davidson were spotted leaving a Golden Globes party together. The “Saturday Night Live” comedian was previously dating and engaged to pop singer Ariana Grande for five months.

In early March, they were caught making out and cuddling at a New York Rangers hockey game.

Beckinsale, who has received negative comments regarding her relationship with Davidson, has been quick to respond to social media users’ remarks about her new man.

"Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson,” one user commented on Beckinsale’s black-and-white photo of her mother, actress Judy Loe, in January.

"No that's my mother. Easy mistake,” Beckinsale responded.

The actress also hit back at a user who said he was “disappointed in her dating choices.” She then responded, “Fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say.”

A TIMELINE OF PETE DAVIDSON'S ROMANTIC ESCAPADES, FROM ARIANA GRANDE TO KATE BECKINSALE

Davidson, unlike Beckinsale, has commented directly on the two's age difference, however. Speaking on SNL's Weekend Update earlier this month, the comedian said he doesn't mind the age gap.

"Apparently, people have a crazy fascination with our age difference," he said, according to E! News. "But it doesn't really bother us. But then again, I'm new to this."

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.