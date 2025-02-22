‘Pee-wee’s Playhouse’ star Lynne Marie Stewart dead at 78

Actress Lynne Marie Stewart, best known for her roles in "Pee-wee’s Playhouse" and "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia," has died. She was 78.

Stewart’s rep confirmed with Fox News Digital that the actress died on Friday.

"Lynne was the most talented woman who loved the craft more than the reward," Stewart’s rep shared. "She was a comedic genius and the most honorable person I have ever known."

Stewart’s rep shared that the actress had just wrapped up filming "Dink" and "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia." She noted that she was "exhausted" in December after taking on several television projects.

Doctors additionally found a tumor in Stewart, as her rep told her loved ones were all "in disbelief."

The cause of death is unknown.

Stewart’s friend paid tribute to the late actress on social media with a heartfelt photo. The friends were seen hugging and all smiles.

"My heart is breaking upon hearing the news of my dear friend Lynne Stewart’s passing," actress Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson wrote on Instagram.



"One of the kindest, sweetest, funniest women who ever lived. The iconic Miss Yvonne of Pee-wee’s Playhouse: She’ll always be ‘the most beautiful woman in Puppetland.’"

Born Dec. 14, 1946, Stewart was raised in Los Angeles.

Stewart made her film debut in Jack Nicholson’s 1971 film, "Drive, He Said."

She was best known for being an actress and writer for popular film and television shows such as 1987’s "The Running Man," 1973’s "American Graffiti" and "Pee-wee’s Big Adventure."

Stewart portrayed Miss Yvonne in "Pee-wee’s Playhouse" from 1986 to 1990, alongside the star and creator Paul Reubens.

She additionally worked on the other "Pee-wee’s Playhouse" franchises, including "Big Top Pee-wee" in 1988.

The actress met Reubens in the 1970s at the comedy troupe "Groundlings," where she was a member, according to Extra.

Stewart made several TV appearances on Cindy William’s iconic sitcom "Laverne & Shirley" from 1977 to 1983. She voiced Williams’ character in the animated series "Laverne & Shirley in the Army," and as part of the "Mork & Mindy/Laverne & Shirley/Fonz Hour" in 1982.

Other celebrities who paid tribute to Stewart included comedian Maya Rudolph. Stewart portrayed Rudolph’s mother in the 2011 comedy movie "Bridesmaids."

Rudolph shared on her Instagram Story a signed photo of Stewart dressed up as Miss Yvonne. She added pink heart emojis to her tribute.

Before her death, Stewart’s most recent well-recognized role was in "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" as Charlie Kenny’s mother, Bonnie.