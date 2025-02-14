'General Hospital' star Leslie Charleson's cause of death revealed

"General Hospital" star Leslie Charleson’s cause of death has been revealed.

The Daytime Emmy-nominated actress died as a result of "sequelae of blunt head trauma," Fox News Digital can confirm.

Prior to Charleson’s death, the actress was diagnosed with asthma, arthritis, atrial fibrillation and normal pressure hydrocephalus, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Alzheimer’s Association defines normal pressure hydrocephalus as "a brain disorder in which excess cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) accumulates in the brain's ventricles, causing thinking and reasoning problems, difficulty walking, and loss of bladder control."

Charleson’s cause of death comes one month after the "General Hospital" executive producer announced she died on Jan. 12 at the age of 79.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson," Frank Valentini confirmed on the show's official Instagram account.

"Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew. I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit and incredible presence on set."

"On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, my heartfelt sympathy goes out to her loved ones during this difficult time."

Charleson portrayed Monica Quartermaine in the beloved soap opera.

She began working on the ABC drama in 1977 and appeared in more than 2,000 episodes. Charleson was the longest-tenured cast member on the series, according to IMDb.

In addition to "General Hospital," Charleson played Dr. Monica Quartermaine on "General Hospital: Night Shift" and "Port Charles."

Charleson was born on Feb. 22, 1945, in Kansas City, Missouri.

She began working in the industry in the '60s with roles in "As the World Turns" and "A Flame in the Wind." After appearing on more than 1,400 episodes of "Love Is a Many Splendored Thing," she caught the eye of Ron Howard and starred as Mrs. Dorothy Kimber on an episode of "Happy Days."

Charleson’s most recent television credits, aside from daytime television, included a stint as herself on "Friends," and she played a waitress in "The Return of the Muskrats."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.