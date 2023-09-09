Expand / Collapse search
'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens' cause of death revealed

Paul Reubens, who was best known for his role as Pee-wee Herman, died due to acute myelogenous leukemia, his representative confirmed

By Ashley Hume Fox News
Published
Paul Reubens worked with kids with cancer before his death: Mark Holton Video

Paul Reubens worked with kids with cancer before his death: Mark Holton

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure co-star Mark Holton joins ‘Fox Across America’ to reflect his friendship with the Pee-wee Herman legend after his passing Monday.

Paul Reubens' cause of death has been revealed a little over month after the actor died at the age of 70 on July 30.

Reubens, who was best known for playing the beloved children's character Pee-wee Herman, died due to acute myelogenous leukemia, his representative confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"Pee-wee Herman" star Paul Reubens' cause of death was revealed as acute myelogenous leukemia. The actor died at the age of 70 on July 30. (Mike Pont/WireImage)

