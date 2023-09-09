'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens' cause of death revealed

Paul Reubens' cause of death has been revealed a little over month after the actor died at the age of 70 on July 30.

Reubens, who was best known for playing the beloved children's character Pee-wee Herman, died due to acute myelogenous leukemia, his representative confirmed to Fox News Digital.

